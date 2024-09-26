Fatal head-on collision on Highway 65 leaves one dead, one injured

A fatal crash occurred on September 24, 2024, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 65, five miles north of Springfield, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident involved a northbound 2010 Honda Civic and a southbound 2014 Ford F150.

The Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Cooper M. Roy of Fair Grove, Missouri, was struck head-on by the Ford F150, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Ford F150, 79-year-old Harold R. Williams of Elkland, Missouri, was fatally injured in the crash. Williams was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where he was pronounced deceased at 7:21 a.m. on September 25, 2024, by Dr. Wycoff.

Cooper Roy sustained serious injuries in the collision and was also transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Henry’s Wrecker of Brookline. Trooper J.V. Bondurant, Crash Team Corporal T.R. Wright, and Trooper J.D. Morrison assisted at the crash scene.

This marks the 81st traffic fatality for Troop D in 2024.

