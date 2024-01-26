Fatal crash on Highway 2 claims Holden woman’s life

A crash on Highway 2, 15 feet east of County Road SW 1931, claimed the life of a Holden woman, Julie M. Huston, 44, on Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 11:34 a.m. when a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Huston, veered off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle subsequently struck a ditch, overturned, and collided with trees. 

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, but despite their efforts, Huston was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Noah Harness at 12:53 p.m. Reports indicate that Huston was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Chevrolet Tahoe was towed from the scene following a total loss assessment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Corporal B. R. Peters, Trooper C. J. Drum, and Trooper S. L. Edwards assisted at the scene of the crash. 

The incident marked the third fatal crash and fatality reported by Troop A this year.

