Fatal crash on Highway 19 claims the life of Higginsville man

A crash occurred on Highway 19, three miles north of Center, Missouri, at approximately 2:02 p.m. on January 23, 2024, resulting in one fatality and one serious injury.

Frederick T. Thompson, 44, of Higginsville, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision where his southbound 2008 Nissan Altima crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 64-year-old Cynthia J. Kilby of Hannibal, Missouri. Thompson’s vehicle was reported to have lost control before colliding with Kilby’s car on the passenger side. Authorities noted that Thompson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Ralls County Coroner pronounced Thompson deceased. Thompson was transported to Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry, Missouri.

Cynthia J. Kilby sustained serious injuries and was wearing a seat belt during the incident. She was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage in the collision, with the Nissan Altima being described as totaled and the Chevrolet Malibu sustaining extensive damage. Both cars were towed from the scene by local towing services.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and emergency responders, assisted at the scene.

