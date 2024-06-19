Fatal crash in Mississippi County claims life of Wyatt man

A fatal accident occurred on June 18, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m. in Mississippi County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 1997 Ford F150, driven by Louis A. Lynch, 72, of Wyatt, Missouri, was involved in the crash.

The incident took place on County Road 322, half a mile west of Highway JJ. According to the report, the vehicle was traveling northbound when it veered off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Louis A. Lynch was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker at 8:52 p.m. His body was transported to McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Missouri.

The vehicle was totaled and removed from the scene by JSH Wrecker.

This marks the 32nd fatality for Troop E in 2024.

