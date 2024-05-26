Fatal accident on Highway 61 claims Monroe City woman’s life

State News May 26, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Fatal Crash News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A single-vehicle accident on Highway 61, two miles north of Palmyra, resulted in the death of Crystal P. Hooper, 37, of Monroe City, early Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 2:02 a.m. on May 26, 2024. Hooper was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Hooper was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by Marion County Paramedic B. Schrage at 2:15 a.m. Hooper was not wearing a seat belt.

An occupant of the vehicle, Jeffrey A. Hendrix, 40, also of Monroe City, sustained serious injuries. Hendrix, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing in Hannibal.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Palmyra Fire Department, and Monroe City Police Department. 

Post Views: 1,714

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.