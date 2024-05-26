Fatal accident on Highway 61 claims Monroe City woman’s life

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident on Highway 61, two miles north of Palmyra, resulted in the death of Crystal P. Hooper, 37, of Monroe City, early Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 2:02 a.m. on May 26, 2024. Hooper was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Hooper was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by Marion County Paramedic B. Schrage at 2:15 a.m. Hooper was not wearing a seat belt.

An occupant of the vehicle, Jeffrey A. Hendrix, 40, also of Monroe City, sustained serious injuries. Hendrix, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing in Hannibal.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Palmyra Fire Department, and Monroe City Police Department.

