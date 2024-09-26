Fatal accident in Poplar Bluff leaves woman dead after motorized bicycle crash

A fatal crash occurred on September 25, 2024, at approximately 9:35 a.m. within the Poplar Bluff city limits on Missouri 53, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident involved a 2020 Ford F150 and a 2023 Colorway motorized bicycle.

Crystal L. Rulo, a 40-year-old woman from Poplar Bluff, was driving the motorized bicycle northbound when it collided with the side of the westbound Ford F150, driven by 21-year-old Thomas L. Willis, also of Poplar Bluff.

Rulo was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. She was transported by ambulance to the morgue at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased by Dr. Guthikonda at 9:59 a.m. Willis, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained no injuries and was able to drive the Ford F150 from the scene.

The motorized bicycle was totaled and later transported by the Poplar Bluff Police Department to Rulo’s residence.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department assisted at the scene, along with Trooper T.C. Sutton and Major Crash Investigation Unit Team #4 Sergeant D.A. Yingling, and Sergeant J.A. Wilson.

This is Troop E’s 46th traffic fatality for 2024.

