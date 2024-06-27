Farmington man dies in single-car crash on Wesley Chapel Road

Share To Your Social Network

A Farmington man died in a single-car crash on Wesley Chapel Road near Holmes Road on June 26, 2024, at approximately 8:10 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dalton M. Belken, 21, was driving a 2004 Ford Focus northbound when the vehicle traveled off the left edge of the road and struck a tree. Belken, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Francois County Coroner Jason Coplin at 9:18 p.m.

The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by Boyd’s Towing. Belken’s body was transported to the St. Francois County Morgue.

Master Sergeant D. Isringhausen assisted Trooper A.D. Pogue at the scene.

Post Views: 516

Related