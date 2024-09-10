Farmington man arrested after investigation into child pornography

State News September 10, 2024
Charges Filed news graphic
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has announced the arrest of Dillon J. Miller, 30, of Farmington, Missouri.

Miller was taken into custody on September 5, 2024, following an investigation conducted by the Special Victims Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. The Farmington Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The investigation began in August 2024 when investigators with the Special Victims Unit, while conducting an online child pornography investigation, identified a device linked to Miller’s internet account.

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, a search warrant was executed at Miller’s residence in Farmington, Missouri. Miller was arrested and transported to the St. Francois County Jail after the search. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney has formally charged him with one count of Promoting Child Pornography in the 1st Degree and three counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Miller remains in custody at the St. Francois County Jail, with his bond set at $200,000.

Digital Correspondent

