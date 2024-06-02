Farmington couple charged with attempted sexual trafficking of a child

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has announced the arrest of David Keith Blankenship, 39, and Karlie Paige Blankenship, 28, both residents of Farmington, Missouri. The couple was arrested on May 30, 2024, on charges of attempted sexual trafficking of a child and attempted use of a child in a sexual performance. These arrests follow an investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, with assistance from the State Technical Assistance Team (STAT) and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office.

In March 2024, the Special Victims Unit received information indicating that a social media account associated with David Blankenship had uploaded a video file of suspected child pornography. Investigators obtained search warrants for the social media accounts of David Blankenship and discovered conversations between him and his wife, Karlie Blankenship, that suggested they were planning to sexually traffic a child and use the child in a sexual performance. A subsequent search warrant executed at the Blankenships’ home in Farmington, Missouri, uncovered additional evidence supporting these allegations.

On May 30, 2024, both David and Karlie Blankenship were arrested for attempted sexual trafficking of a child and attempted use of a child in a sexual performance. On May 31, 2024, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged each with one count of attempted sexual trafficking of a child and one count of attempted use of a child in a sexual performance. David Blankenship is being held without bond at the Ste. Genevieve County Jail, while Karlie Blankenship is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to report any attempts at unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children to the Patrol or local law enforcement promptly.

