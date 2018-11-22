Farmers State Bank has started the Swipe Out Hunger program to benefit the Backpack Buddies Program in the counties the bank serves.

Trenton Branch Manager Rob Maloney says the bank will make a donation to the weekend supplemental food program for elementary age children who are food insecure every time a bank customer makes a transaction using a Farmers State Bank debit card.

Maloney says Swipe Out Hunger applies to all current or new accounts that have a debit card involved. He notes the donations will be based on transactions since October 1st, 2018.

Grundy County Coordinator for Backpack Buddies Ginny Wikoff says she is excited about the bank’s donation to the program and notes 100% of the money will go toward food cost.

Customer service representatives at the Farmers State Bank at 1503 East Ninth Street in Trenton can answer questions about Swipe Out Hunger. Rob Maloney is also available to answer questions at 660-359-5611.

More information on the Backpack Buddies program can be found by contacting Ginny Wikoff at 660-359-5071.