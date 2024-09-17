Farmers reminded of PTO dangers ahead of fall harvest season

According to 2021 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the agricultural sector remains the most dangerous industry in America, with fall harvest being the riskiest season for farm workers. In recognition of this, the third week of September is annually designated as National Farm Safety and Health Week.

Karen Funkenbusch, a health and safety specialist with the University of Missouri Extension, highlights the importance of this week, which has been proclaimed by each sitting U.S. President since Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944. National Farm Safety and Health Week is organized by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, an agricultural partner of the National Safety Council.

Power take-off (PTO) devices are among the most hazardous pieces of equipment used during the fall harvest. These devices allow farmers to use tractor engines to power various machines, but the fast-rotating PTO shaft can easily entangle clothing, belts, bootlaces, jewelry, or hair, causing serious injuries or death.

Kent Shannon, an agricultural engineering field specialist with MU Extension, emphasizes that preharvest reminders about PTO safety can help reduce the risk of injuries and fatalities among farm workers. He offers the following safety tips for working around PTOs:

Keep all PTO guards, including the master shield, in place.

Repair or replace any damaged or missing shields.

Avoid unshielded moving parts.

Watch your step around operating machinery.

Wear snug-fitting clothing that doesn’t have loose ends or strings that could get caught in the machinery.

Tie back long hair or keep it under a cap to prevent it from being pulled into the equipment.

Keep children and nonworkers away from machinery.

Turn off the PTO when dismounting from the tractor, and walk around the equipment rather than stepping over it when performing tasks like cleaning or repairs.

Farm workers should also check PTO devices before the harvest season begins, paying attention to the following:

Is the PTO shaft properly shielded?

Is the master shield intact?

Is a stub shaft shield available and used when the PTO is not in operation?

Is any of the shielding damaged?

Is the PTO shaft shield functioning correctly?

Are workers wearing appropriate clothing, and is long hair tied back or secured under a cap?

For more information on farm safety and resources, visit the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety or call 888-844-6322.

Post Views: 42