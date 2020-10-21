Farmers’ Electric Cooperative to return $1.4 million in capital credits

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Board of Directors voted unanimously at its September meeting to return capital credits totaling about $1,400,000 to member-owners of the cooperative.

The checks issued this year will retire all of 1997 and 23% of 1998 capital credits allocations. The checks are scheduled to be mailed to current and former members around December 1st.

This retirement marks the 29th consecutive year Farmers’ Electric has returned capital credits to its members. Nearly $28,000,000 in capital credits have been returned to member-owners of the cooperative over the years.

Farmers’ Electric reminds member-owners who moved to a different community or area not served by the cooperative to contact the business office and provide a change of address.

