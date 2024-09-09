Farmer’s Electric Cooperative to hold annual meeting on Sept. 24

Local News September 9, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Farmers Electric Cooperative Website
Share To Your Social Network
21            
3
Shares

Farmer’s Electric Cooperative will hold its annual membership meeting on September 24, 2024, at its Chillicothe warehouse, located at 201 West Business 36. This year’s meeting will be conducted in a drive-thru format, allowing members to register and vote from the comfort of their vehicles. Those who wish to attend the business meeting can remain after registration, with seating available inside the warehouse. Parking will be available around the office building.

The registration and voting period will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., followed by the business meeting, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Members who register will receive a goodie bucket, which includes a $20 bill credit. Additionally, members will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win more bill credit prizes, which will be announced on September 25 via Facebook Live.

Farmer’s Electric Cooperative reports that four candidates have been nominated for three seats on the board of directors. The election will also include votes on proposed bylaw amendments. Online voting for the election began on September 9, 2024, through the Farmer’s Electric Cooperative voting website.

The nominated candidates are as follows: Toni Cox of Jamesport for Area One, which includes Daviess, Harrison, Gentry, and DeKalb counties; Sherry Jones of Dawn and Tony Figg of Chillicothe for Area Four, covering Livingston and Grundy counties; and Glen Waters of Norborne for Area Five, representing Carroll and Lafayette counties.

This marks the 86th annual meeting for Farmer’s Electric Cooperative, an event that brings together members to participate in important decisions about the organization.

Post Views: 49

Share To Your Social Network
21            
3
Shares
3
Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.