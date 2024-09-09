Farmer’s Electric Cooperative to hold annual meeting on Sept. 24

Farmer’s Electric Cooperative will hold its annual membership meeting on September 24, 2024, at its Chillicothe warehouse, located at 201 West Business 36. This year’s meeting will be conducted in a drive-thru format, allowing members to register and vote from the comfort of their vehicles. Those who wish to attend the business meeting can remain after registration, with seating available inside the warehouse. Parking will be available around the office building.

The registration and voting period will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., followed by the business meeting, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Members who register will receive a goodie bucket, which includes a $20 bill credit. Additionally, members will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win more bill credit prizes, which will be announced on September 25 via Facebook Live.

Farmer’s Electric Cooperative reports that four candidates have been nominated for three seats on the board of directors. The election will also include votes on proposed bylaw amendments. Online voting for the election began on September 9, 2024, through the Farmer’s Electric Cooperative voting website.

The nominated candidates are as follows: Toni Cox of Jamesport for Area One, which includes Daviess, Harrison, Gentry, and DeKalb counties; Sherry Jones of Dawn and Tony Figg of Chillicothe for Area Four, covering Livingston and Grundy counties; and Glen Waters of Norborne for Area Five, representing Carroll and Lafayette counties.

This marks the 86th annual meeting for Farmer’s Electric Cooperative, an event that brings together members to participate in important decisions about the organization.

