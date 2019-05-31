Farmers’ Electric Cooperative to hold annual meeting in Chillicothe

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative of Chillicothe will celebrate 81 years of service at its annual meeting.

Member-owners are invited to the meeting at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center at the Chillicothe High School June 11th. Registration will begin at 5:30 that evening.

Members are encouraged to bring their registration cards, which can be found in the June issue of the Rural Missouri magazine. Members will receive a gift bucket upon registration. Cookies and punch will be served and the business meeting will start at 7 o’clock.

The meeting will include a report on the state of the cooperative and the election of a representative to the Board of Directors for District 6 for Linn County. Board candidates are Donald Kiehl and Larry Muck, both of Meadville.

Door prize drawings will be held at the end of the annual meeting on June 11th. One member will receive a grand prize of a $500 Farmers’ Electric Cooperative bill credit. Another member will receive the other grand prize of a 40-inch smart TV.

A kids’ fun zone will be open during the meeting and include a bounce house and other activities for children ages three and older. There will also be a drawing for children, which includes two remote control toys.