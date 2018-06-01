Farmers’ Electric Cooperative to hold annual meeting

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative will celebrate 80 years of providing electric service to member-owners at its annual meeting this month.

The meeting will be held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center within the Chillicothe High School the night of June 12 with doors opening at 5:30 for member registration. Members will receive a gift bucket upon registering. Cookies and punch will be served to help celebrate the coop’s anniversary and the business meeting will start at 7 o’clock.

The meeting will include a report on the state of the coop and the election of representatives for the Board of Directors from District 1, District 4, and District 5.

Drawings for multiple door prizes will be held at the end of the meeting and two grand prizes will be awarded: a $500 Farmers’ Electric Cooperative bill credit and a 32-inch Smart TV. A kids’ fun zone will be open during the meeting, which will include a bounce house and other activities for children at least three years old. There will also be a kids-only drawing for children in the fun zone.

Members are encouraged to bring their registration cards, which can be found in the June issue of the Rural Missouri magazine.

