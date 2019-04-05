Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Essay Contest winners announced

The winners of the 56th Annual Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Essay Contest have been announced.

Pattonsburg High School junior Hannah McDaniel won the Annual Youth Tour to Washington Essay Contest with Breckenridge High School junior Megan Sayers placing second. Both won all-expense paid trips to the Annual Youth Tour to Washington, D. C. in June.

The Youth Tour includes tours of the nation’s capital, museums, and monuments with the students also meeting elected officials.

Three Chillicothe High School sophomores won a trip to the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience (CYCLE) event in Jefferson City in July. Allison Haley won first place, Hallie Jones placed second, and Carter Allen received third.

CYCLE participants learn about electric cooperatives, Missouri government, and leadership skills. The electric cooperatives of Missouri sponsor CYCLE and 39 state cooperatives send delegates.

A judging committee selected the finalists from essays submitted earlier this year.