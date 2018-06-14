Farmers’ Electric Cooperative elects slate of officers at annual meeting

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative member-owners reelected three directors to serve three-year terms on the board of directors at the 80th Annual Meeting last Thursday night.

Those re-elected to the seven-person board were Ron Cornett for District 1, Warren Hoyt for District 4, and Glen Waters for District 5. There was also an election of the 2019 Committee on Nominations. Elected to the committee were Charlotte Miller, Richard Halterman, John Finley, Dennis Farmer, Dennis Widhalm, Kenneth Lee, and Judy Holcer.

Farmers’ Electric awarded 56 prizes plus three grand prizes. Kenneth Thompson of Cameron won a $500 bill credit, Kenneth Guilford of Hale won a 32-inch Smart TV, and Jim Jones of Chillicothe won a Kindle Fire HD 10 tablet.

There was also a youth drawing for two remote-controlled monster truck toys. Those winners were Jessica Reeter of rural Chillicothe and Jason Ralls of Hale.

The Annual Meeting had nearly 700 attendees.

