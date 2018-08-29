Farmers’ Electric Area Youth Benefit Fund Dinner, Auction and Golf Tournament raises $45K

More than $45,000 was raised this year at the 26th Annual Farmers’ Electric Area Youth Benefit Fund Dinner-Auction and Golf Tournament.

The money raised included $5,00 from nearly 900 coop members who participated in Operation Round Up each month. The main auction raised $11,420. The highest bid item was a seven-day stay at a Florida condominium, which went for $2,100. The three levels of the silent auction raised a combined $6,700.

Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe co-sponsored the dinner-auction, which was held at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge. Forty-nine teams of three participated in the golf tournament at the Green Hills Golf Course of Chillicothe which was co-sponsored by the Pepsi-Cola Bottling of Chillicothe.

Area Youth Benefit Fund Coordinator Chasity Anderson thanks everyone who donated their time, auction items, or money to help area families pay for their children’s medical bills.

More than $751,000 has been distributed to 698 area families in the last 26 years.

