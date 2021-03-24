Farmers can still obtain their Pesticide Applicator license with training on April 6

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Farmers needing their Pesticide Applicators license to apply pesticides this growing season still have the opportunity to receive their certification. Online zoom training is still being offered, with Andy Luke hosting an online training session on April 6, from 6-8 pm.

Additional training opportunities will be available for farmers unable to attend this meeting. Online Zoom training will be offered throughout the summer on a bi-weekly basis. Additionally, farmers can complete a 25-question self-guided study questionnaire for certification by following the pesticide manual.

To register for the upcoming training sessions, click this link which will take you to the University of Missouri Extension website. If you are interested in completing the study guide, contact Andy Luke at (660) 425-6434. A Private Pesticide Applicators manual is required for both training options; manuals can be purchased at your local University of Missouri Extension office.

Private Pesticide Applicators licenses are required for growers producing agricultural commodities and wanting to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides on land they own, rent or crop-share. Those interested in custom applying pesticides as a business will need a Commercial Applicators license.

For more questions regarding Private Pesticide Applicators licenses, contact your local University of Missouri Extension office.

Related