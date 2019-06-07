Farmers can go online for flood-related resources

Farmers dealing with flooding in Missouri can find reliable, up-to-date information on many flood-related topics from the University of Missouri Extension at extension.missouri.edu.

“Our specialists in MU Extension have assembled information on flooded fields, crops, forages, livestock, and property, as well as information on how to navigate an array of government agencies and entities prepared to help producers during and after flooding,” says Robert Kallenbach, interim associate dean for the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

Online resources include helpful news and articles, downloadable publications, contact information for extension field specialists, and an extensive collection of answers to frequently asked questions related to livestock, field crops, horticulture, soil and more.

“While the rain and its aftermath will require some time for healing to occur, the decisions we make today will determine how pervasive the effects will be over time,” says MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart. “From ensuring a safe water supply to filing insurance claims, all the decisions to make can seem overwhelming. But through MU Extension’s online resources and county-based specialists, we can help those affected make informed decisions that provide a firmer footing on the road to recovery.”

To access the flood resources page directly, go to extension2.missouri.edu/programs/flood-resources.

Helping Missourians deal with all aspects of disasters

The MU Extension Community Emergency Management Program (CEMP) provides education and technical assistance to individuals, families, local governments, schools and organizations in preparing for and responding to natural and man-made disasters.

Regardless of size or impact, all disasters are local events. MU Extension is a key resource for the public, emergency services, and public officials because of the unique relationship it maintains with each community. CEMP is a central point for MU Extension emergency management functions, including mitigation programs, preparedness activities, and recovery issues.

For more information, visit extension.missouri.edu/cemp.