Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri to host “Scare Away Cancer—Battle of the Branches Scarecrow Contest”

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri is hosting a Scare Away Cancer—Battle of the Branches Scarecrow Contest to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each Farmers Bank branch has decorated its location with pink fall décor.

Each is also conducting a fundraiser to support a local cancer awareness group. Marketing Director Cindy Roy says funds raised by the Trenton branch will go to the Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group, Gallatin to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness, Mercer to Relay for Life, Bethany and Cainsville to the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund, Unionville to Putnam County Partners in Prevention, Centerville, Iowa to the Appanoose County Relay for Life, and the Leon, Iowa branch to Journey for Joy.

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri bank branch with the most likes, comments, and shares for its pictures on Facebook, in conjunction with fundraising efforts, will be the winner of the scarecrow contest. Voting will take place on the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri Facebook page (at FarmersBankofNM) until October 30th. The winning branch and amount donated by each branch will be announced on November 3rd.

