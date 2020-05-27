Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri announces scholarship recipients

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri has announced scholarship recipients.

Those receiving $500 scholarships include Kori Hornaday from Putnam County High School, Isaiah Morgana of North Mercer High School, Kayli Crawford of Trenton High School, Carter Williams of South Harrison High School, Cade Lechtenberg of Centerville High School, Macie McNeely of Gallatin High School, and David Eason of Lamoni High School.

Each graduate will receive the one-time scholarship upon completion of their first semester of post-secondary education. Each Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri location selects one high school graduate to receive a scholarship.

The annual scholarship is open to high school seniors graduating from schools within the communities served by the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri. Recipients are chosen on academic achievement, and activities and leadership in the community and school.

Individuals enrolling in full-time military duties are also eligible for the scholarship. If selected, they will receive their scholarships upon the assignment of a duty station after the satisfactory completion of basic training or the equivalent.

