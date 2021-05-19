Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri announces 2021 scholarship recipients

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri announces the 2021 scholarship recipients. Each bank location selects one high school graduate to receive a $500 scholarship.

Congratulations to the following:

Unionville: Aaron Schnelle, Putnam County R-1 High School

Mercer: Savannah Martin, North Mercer R-3 High School

Trenton: Rylee Johnson, Grundy County R-5 High School

Bethany/Cainsville: Grant Claycomb, South Harrison R-2 High School

Centerville, Iowa: Laney M. Hoffman, Moravia Community Schools

Gallatin: Sarah Morrison, Gallatin R-5 High School

Leon, Iowa: Brandon Vecchio, Central Decatur Community School District

Each graduate will receive the one-time scholarship upon the completion of their first semester of post-secondary education.

The annual scholarship is open to high school seniors graduating from schools located within the communities served by Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri. The recipients are chosen on academic achievement, community activities and leadership, and school activities and leadership.

Individuals who are enrolling in full-time military duties are equally entitled to the scholarship and, if selected, will receive their scholarship upon the assignment of a duty station after the satisfactory completion of basic training or equivalent.

