Farm tractor crashes into car in attempt to pass vehicle making left turn

Two Carrollton drivers were injured Monday night in rural Carroll County when one vehicle attempted to pass while the other was making a left turn.

The collision, at 8:45 Monday night took place on Route E northwest of Carrollton and involved a tractor, driven by 59-year-old Phillip Henderson, and a vehicle operated by 75-year-old Sandra Looney.

The vehicle driven by Looney was attempting to make a left turn when the 1996 John Deer tractor, driven by Henderson, attempted to pass the left turning vehicle, causing the tractor to strike the car.

Both received minor injuries and Ms. Looney was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Carrollton. Henderson refused treatment at the scene.

Sandra Looney was using a safety device while Phillip Henderson was not. Damage ranged from minor to moderate for the two vehicles.