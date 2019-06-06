Farm tractor and dump truck collide in Gentry County killing one and injuring another

The collision of a farm tractor and dump truck in northern Gentry County on Wednesday has taken the life of one person and injured another.

The accident at noon happened approximately four miles west of Gentry when the operator of the tractor towing a hay mower conditioner, 17-year-old Kameron Wallace of Stanberry, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gentry County Coroner.

The driver of the dump truck, 26-year-old Jacobi Zimmerman of Maryville, received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville.

Both the tractor with the towed unit and the truck were eastbound on Route O when the truck attempted to pass at the same time the tractor moved to the center of the road to prevent the towed unit from traveling into a culvert. In an attempt to avoid the machinery, the truck went to the north side of the road but struck the tractor and its towed unit in the rear.

After impact, the truck returned to the roadway, rolled over, went off the south side where it came to rest on its side, partially blocking the eastbound lane. The hay conditioner disconnected causing the tractor to overturn, roll off the north side of the road and into a ditch onto its side.

Both the tractor and dump truck were demolished. Assisting several officers of the highway patrol were the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, Stanberry Police, and Grand River EMS.