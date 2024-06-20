Farm tractor and Chevrolet S10 collide on Route E west of Harris

Share To Your Social Network

On June 19, 2024, at approximately 12:35 p.m., an accident occurred on Route E, one mile west of Harris, in Sullivan County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 1998 Chevrolet S10, driven by Danny J. Fallin, 68, of Leon, Iowa, was traveling eastbound when it crested a hill in the westbound lane and struck a westbound 1998 Ford New Holland tractor.

The Chevrolet S10, which sustained total damage, was towed by Littrell’s Towing & Recovery. Danny J. Fallin, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to the University of Iowa Hospital. An occupant in the Chevrolet S10, Barbara A. Shrylock, 50, of Council Bluff, Iowa, also sustained serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported by Sullivan County Ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.

The Ford New Holland tractor, driven by Sara L. Campbell, 25, of Eagleville, Missouri, sustained minor damage and was towed by Young’s Towing. Campbell was not reported to be injured.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Kottwitz, with assistance from Master Sergeant Spring, Corporal Pearson, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, and Sullivan County First Responders.

Related