Farm Toy and Classic Tractor shows slated for Saturday in Jamesport

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor the annual Farm Toy and Classic Tractor shows Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Both will be held at the Spillman Event Center of Jamesport from 9 to 3 o’clock. Attendees can trade, buy, sell, and show at the Farm Toy Show. Exhibitors can set up Friday from 10 o’clock to noon with table rental costing $15.00. Admission to the event costs $2.00 with children younger than 12 free.

All makes of tractors are welcome for the Classic Tractor Show with classes to include antique, garden, and hit and miss engines. Food and drinks will be available, including kettle corn.

Contact Wayne Scott with the Jamesport Community Association for more information at 660-646-9099 or at [email protected].