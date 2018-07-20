Farm Service Agency to hold “Dealing with Drought” at Hundley-Whaley Center in Albany

Updates regarding drought from the Farm Service Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be covered during a program at the Hundley-Whaley Learning Discovery Center in Albany next week.

“Dealing with Drought” will be held Wednesday, July 25th at 6:30 in the evening. Topics for the program will include drought status, Livestock Forage Program details, water assistance, alternative feeds, nitrate and toxicity concerns, and balancing options.

Anyone planning to attend should RSVP to the Gentry County Extension Office at 660-726-5610 or the Gentry County Farm Service Agency at 660-726-5525. Those who require special needs or special accommodations should let one of the Farm Service Agency offices know by Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...