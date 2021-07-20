Farm lease program to be offered in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Issues such as when should my tenant pay me part of the rent, how and when can my current lease be terminated, who pays for fertilizer or lime, and how much rent should I receive for my farm are some of the questions that will be discussed at the Missouri Farm Leases Program to be held on Thursday evening, September 2.

The program will run from 6:00 to 9:15 p.m. and be held at the NCMC Barton Farm Campus Conference Room, located at 96 SE 8th Avenue in Trenton. There is a $40 per person charge or $65 per couple or 2 from the same farm operation, including one set of materials and a light meal.

It will also be done online via zoom if you prefer. Pre-registration is required by August 31st. In-person space at some sites may be limited. Interested individuals can register by clicking here, or you can contact the Putnam County Extension Office at 947-2705.

“Farm leases are a very hot topic right now with cash rents at their current level and crop prices staying higher, so landlords and tenants need to make certain they’re getting what they believe they should be,” said Joe Koenen, Agricultural Business Specialist with the University of Missouri Extension and one of the workshop presenters. “There are many issues both farm landlords and tenants need to be aware of, and this program is designed to address these issues,” according to Joe.

Topics that will be discussed that night are current cash rents in Missouri and trends, which items to discuss and agree on in a lease, terminating a farm lease, when and how to do it legally, recreational (hunting) leases – what you should be aware of and livestock and crop share arrangements – keeping them fair for both sides.

The University of Missouri Extension is presenting this program. Joe and the other instructors have worked on farm leases with landlords and tenants for many years. The program will be presented by Zoom so the audience can see and interact with all the instructors and other sites.

Contact the Putnam County Extension Center at (660) 947-2705 or [email protected] to get more information.

Related