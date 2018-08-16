Farm, Family & ME! event for women in ag set for Sept. 13-14 in Jefferson City

Gov. Mike Parson will be among the speakers at the Farm, Family & ME! Summit for Women Sept. 13-14 at the Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters in Jefferson City.

University of Missouri Extension agricultural business specialist Karisha Devlin says the two-day event offers women in agriculture an opportunity to hear from top-notch speakers and entrepreneurs.

In addition to Parson, speakers include Madeline Schultz, women in ag program manager for Iowa State University Extension. Hailing from a dairy farm, Schultz shares her experiences with the changing generations of the family farm.

The Thursday dinner speakers, Kansas farmers Greg and Brooke Anne Peterson, tell how they have used social media and music to be “agvocates” for farm success. Greg Peterson is the oldest of the Peterson Farm Brothers, who became a worldwide sensation with parody music videos designed to educate people about agriculture.

Friday’s lunch speaker is Andy Jackson, Adair County crop and livestock farmer. She and her husband operate an agritourism enterprise called Jackson Country Connection that includes a corn maze and pumpkin patch. She works with numerous MU Extension programs and has been a longtime leader in the Missouri Livestock Symposium.

Concurrent sessions will cover such topics as instant pot meals; recruiting, training and retaining employees; estate planning; soil health; stretching hay supplies; meals on the go; livestock market outlook; PRF and LRP insurance; grain marketing tools; container gardening; Missouri fence laws; using financial statements in tough times; livestock health programs; communicating in the family business; retirement; and dealing with stress.

For more information, contact Karisha Devlin at 660-397-2179 or Mary Sobba at 573-581-3231, or go to THIS WEBSITE.

Registration is $45 until Aug. 27 and $50 thereafter. Make checks payable to MU Extension in Polk County, 110 E. Jefferson, Bolivar, MO 65613.

MU Extension agricultural business specialist Wesley Tucker says a limited number of scholarships are available to high school and college students for this event. For more information, contact Tucker at 417-326-4916.

Blocks of rooms have been reserved at Comfort Suites and Hampton Inn of Jefferson City.

