Farm equipment becomes wedged under bridge in Chillicothe

Chillicothe police on Thursday afternoon responded to the railroad overpass on Highway 36 and Mitchell Road where a large piece of farm machinery had become wedged underneath the bridge.

Railroad officials were notified and are to check the structural integrity of the bridge, but the machinery did not appear to have inflicted extensive damage.

Officers were at the scene to re-route the eastbound traffic for nearly two hours before normal traffic was able to resume on Highway 36. No injuries were reported when the farm equipment collided with the bridge in the southern part of Chillicothe.

