Farm Bureau asks for more time to apply for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

American Farm Bureau is asking USDA to extend the February 26th deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

In a letter to new Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack, AFBF President Zippy Duvall says suspending CFAP3 pending regulatory review has created confusion for farmers and ranchers with respect to eligibility and the application process.

The letter also points out severe weather across much of the U.S. last week impacted travel conditions and created broadband disruptions that could’ve limited applications.

AFBF has requested an additional 30 days to apply for the more than $13 billion in aid for farmers and ranchers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

