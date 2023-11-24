Family of three hospitalized after Highway 169 accident north of King City

November 24, 2023
Vehicle accident or vehicle crash news graphic
On November 24, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., an accident occurred on Highway 169, approximately three miles north of King City, Missouri. The vehicle involved, a 2015 Lincoln MKZ, was being driven by Clay T. McClanahan, 37, of Lansing, Kansas, when it crossed the center line and veered off the west side of the road. The car struck an embankment and came to a stop on its wheels in a ditch, facing north.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, Clay T. McClanahan, along with two passengers, Stormy M. McClanahan, 33, and a juvenile female sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, while the child was restrained in a car seat. They were transported by Grand River Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment.

The Lincoln MKZ suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Booher Towing of Albany.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, King City Fire Department, and Grand River Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

