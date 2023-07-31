Family Dispute Leads to Alleged Assault: Milan woman in custody

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Milan Police reported the arrest of Sussy Gonzales for alleged domestic assault in the 3rd degree stemming from an incident that occurred on July 27th.

Chief Gail Hayes reports that Milan Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West 1st Street regarding a report of a domestic dispute.

The chief stated the suspect had purportedly assaulted two family members inside the home during a verbal argument. One was described as a minor child who was slapped in the face. The other victim had been physically pushed by the suspect into a wall of the garage, then allegedly dragged down the driveway by the hair of the head.

Chief Hayes said no serious injuries were reported by the victims. The extent of injuries appeared to be minor.

Gonzales was incarcerated at the Davies Dekalb regional jail. Bond is set at $5,000.

Related