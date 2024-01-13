Family and pets escape as fire destroys Trenton home

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reports a house and its contents are a total loss after a fire on Thursday night, January 11.

He states firefighters responded to 1012 Laclede Street and encountered the entire south side of the house engulfed in flames. They deployed two one-and-three-quarter-inch attack lines for an interior fire attack.

Firefighters quickly subdued the fire to confirm the house was empty. Subsequently, they performed an overhaul to check for fire extension. Gibler notes extensive fire damage throughout the entire attic space.

Due to safety concerns, the house was deemed unsuitable for interior fire suppression. Firefighters then adopted an exterior, defensive approach to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Gibler reports one adult, two children, and three pets were at home during the fire but managed to escape safely. The Red Cross has been contacted to support the family.

The property is owned by Huston Sprinkle.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The Trenton Fire Department remained at the scene for approximately four hours. Support was provided by the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Emergency Medical Services, the Trenton Police Department, Trenton Municipal Utilities, and Liberty Utilities.

