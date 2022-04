Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled will discuss background check information next week.

A meeting will be at the east entrance of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on April 11th at 6:30 pm.

Other items on the agenda include policy and procedure, a transportation report, The Gifted Disability Team of Grundy County, the Hope Haven Industries Report, the Medicaid/Hope waiver, vocational and educational activities, and OATS transportation.

