Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to hold “Walk Against Hunger”

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County will hold a Walk Against Hunger to benefit Bright Futures Trenton and Backpack Buddies of Grundy County.

FFDD participants will walk around the track at C. F. Russell Stadium of Trenton on April 22nd from 5:30 to 6:30 in the evening. Community members can stop by and put monetary donations in participant’s backpacks. Community members can also join in walking around the track.

Proceeds will be evening distributed between Bright Futures Trenton and Backpack Buddies.

Contact Kayla Graham with FFDD for more information on April 22nd’s Walk Against Hunger at 654-0669 or [email protected].

