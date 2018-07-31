Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to hold public hearing

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled, Senate Bill 40 in Grundy County, Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on its property tax rates proposed to be set.

The hearing will be held on the first floor of the courthouse in Trenton on the evening of August 13th at 6 o’clock.

The total assessed valuation for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled for real estate and personal is $132,390,269. The budgeted property tax revenues total $129,213. The total proposed tax rate is nine point seven six cents per $100.

Executive Director Kayla Graham reports the tax rate is determined by dividing the amount of revenue required by the current assessed valuation. She notes that the result is multiplied by 100, so the tax rate will be expressed in cents per $100 valuation.

Each tax rate is determined by the computation on forms supplied by the State Auditor’s Office.

Like this: Like Loading...