Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to hold public hearing on tax rates

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled-Senate Bill 40 in Grundy County-Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on the property tax rates proposed by the group. The hearing will be in the conference room on the first floor of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on the evening of August 10th at 6:30.

The proposed tax rate for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled is 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The rate includes general revenue.

The total assessed valuation is estimated to be $129,840,627, which is a decrease of $2,759,175 from the prior tax year. The total assessed valuation includes $93,389,259 for real estate and $36,451,368 for personal.

The amount of property tax revenues budgeted by the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled is $129,841.

