Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to have grant forms available

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County Senate Bill 40 will have grant request forms available for the fiscal year 2020 next week.

The forms will be ready Monday and need to be returned to the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled’s office at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton September 30th.

Contact Executive Director Kayla Graham to receive an application at 66-359-3285 or 660-654-0669. Arrangements will be made to mail applications or for them to be picked up during business hours.