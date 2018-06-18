Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to attend Mudcats game

The Chillicothe Mudcats will play the once a year baseball game July 10th in Trenton with the Mudcats taking on Clarinda, Iowa in the 7:05 pm game at the Burleigh Grimes field.

As has been the case in the past, Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled provides transportation to clients who wish to attend the baseball game. There will be no cost to attend for those who have a disability or are volunteering to help.

To receive a free ticket to the Mudcats game, individuals are asked to call the office of Families and Friends at 359-3285. Leave a message if no answer and the call will be returned. This is for those who plan to attend and are in need of transportation. The deadline to call to get the free ticket and a bus reservation is July 5th at 4 pm.

A bus will leave Friendship Place apartments on Oklahoma Avenue at 6 o’clock the evening of July 10th.

Like this: Like Loading...