Bids are sought by the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled board in Grundy County.

Bids have been requested for 2019 insurance and for accounting services. For insurance, quotes are to cover commercial general liability, directors and officers, errors and omissions, commercial property and auto. For accounting, quotes are to include monthly and annual financial statements.

Bids are due by December 7th to the Families and Friends, Senate Bill 40 office, on the first floor of the Courthouse in Trenton. A nine-member Grundy County board governs activities and personnel of Family and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled.