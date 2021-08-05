Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled schedule tax levy hearing for August 9

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will hold a tax levy hearing at its meeting next week. The group will meet in the conference room on the first floor of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on August 9, 2021, at 6:30 in the evening.

The proposed tax rate for FFDD is 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same as it has been.

The total assessed valuation is estimated to be $135,457,340, which is an increase of $5,616,713 from the prior tax year. The total assessed valuation includes $95,871,322 for real estate and $39,586,018 for personal.

The amount of property tax revenues budgeted by FFDD for 2021 is $135,453, which is an increase of $5,612 from the prior year.

Other items on the agenda for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled’s meeting on August 9 include a grant application review and deadline, a transportation report including camera installation, activity support including rental units and a chair and table purchase, and other reports. Other topics are to include the Missouri Association of County Developmental Disabilities Services Conference and a funding request.

