Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled enjoy fishing event

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled participated in a fishing event on June 2nd, sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation and North Central Missouri College (NCMC Barton Campus). The event saw 36 participants and volunteers enjoying an afternoon of fishing, food, and fun.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and cold drinks were served. Nearly everyone caught at least one fish, with many catching two or more. The participants also enjoyed identifying the different types of fish they caught.

The event was a success, thanks to the efforts of Scott Roy, Andi Rittel, Barbara Denny, Nate Mechlin, Eric Roy, and Bobbie Roy. Their dedication ensured everyone had a memorable time.

