Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled attend fishing event

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled attended an evening of fun and fishing on June 3rd sponsored by Missouri Department of Conservation, Green Hills National Wild Turkey Federation, North Central Missouri College.

A total of thirty-seven participants and volunteers were in attendance at the event which included a cookout of hotdogs, chips, cookies and cold water or soda. Organizers say almost everyone caught at least one fish, with Rachel McCarter getting the “Catch of the Day”.

Organizers expressed heartfelt appreciation to Scott Roy, Jeff Berti, Jeremy, Robin, Gavin and Paige Chambers for an evening of fun with friends.

