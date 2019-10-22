Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled attend afternoon of fun and fishing

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled recently attended an afternoon of fun and fishing sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Green Hills National Wild Turkey Federation and North Central Missouri College (NCMC Barton Campus).

A total of 42 participants and volunteers were in attendance. A cookout of hotdogs, chips, cookies and cold water was served. The National Wild Turkey Federation provided door prizes for all the participants in attendance. Despite not catching a lot of fish, everyone agreed it was a great time.

The group expressed appreciation to Scott Roy, Jeff Berti, Shannon Price, Eric Roy, Jeremy and Robin Chambers for an evening of fun with friends.

