Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled agenda includes election of officers

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will hold an election of officers at a meeting next week.

The meeting will be held at the east entrance of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton Monday evening at 6:30. The agenda includes reports on transportation, the Grundy County Learning Center, Hope Haven Industries, and the Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program Grant.

Other items on the agenda include the Gifted Disability Team of Grundy County, Medicaid/Hope Waiver, Indian Creek Equine, and the Missouri Department of Transportation Conference.