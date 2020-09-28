Fall Regional Community Forum to be held November 18, 2020

The Fall 2020 Regional Community Forum will be held on November 18, 2020, for all 18 counties of northwest Missouri. Community members and leaders are encouraged to attend and participate in this celebration, networking, and informational virtual event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A featured recognition presentation and progress update is scheduled within the Forum from 12:15-1:00 p.m.

Participants will be learning about what is happening and determine the next action steps regarding community, county, and regional vitality.

Preliminary findings from the recent regionwide Alumni & Resident Survey will be shared by Dr. Mallory Rahe, University of Missouri Extension Exceed. An overview of The Maximize [My Community] Journey Framework for guiding residents and leaders through the process of dreaming big and working together will be introduced. A limited number of matching grants are available to communities adopting the framework for community coaching, data resources, and administrative support to implement the process of moving from knowing your story, visioning a new story, and taking action to create meaningful growth. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in conversations regarding the role of community members in advancing healthcare, education, business and entrepreneurship, and quality of life.

Registration will begin on October 1st. Please R.S.V.P. at www.maximizenwmo.org to receive the Zoom Link.

Since the last regional forum in April 2020, nearly 200 community leaders and more than 1,500 people with ties to the region have engaged in community-building conversations and projects. Maximize NWMO serves the region in a neutral role providing administrative, communications, data access, and coaching support on systems-thinking and community wealth building for individuals, communities, and the region. Maximize NWMO is the regional vitality initiative of The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri. It is made possible through partnerships with Communities of Excellence 2026, the United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Development (USDA-RD), University of Missouri Extension, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Northwest Missouri State University, and Evergy.

