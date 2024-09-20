Fall Brew Crawl returns to downtown Chillicothe with Wild West theme

Main Street Chillicothe is excited to announce its annual Fall Brew Crawl on Friday, October 4, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event, set in Chillicothe’s historic downtown, promises a lively time for beer enthusiasts and community members alike. Attendees will be treated to a good time as they explore the downtown area while sampling a variety of brews, ciders, and snacks.

The event includes a tasting cup for participants, allowing them to enjoy local and regional brews while visiting downtown businesses. The Fall Brew Crawl is more than just a beer tasting experience—it encourages attendees to engage with the community, take advantage of special promotions, and enjoy the lively atmosphere of downtown Chillicothe.

This year’s theme is Wild West, adding an extra layer of fun for participants. Visitors are encouraged to dust off their boots, don their cowboy hats, and join the hoedown. After the downtown exploration, guests can head to Silver Moon Plaza for a free concert featuring the Cody Vanderau Band from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Fall Brew Crawl are $30 each and can be purchased online at this link. Guests can also purchase exclusive 2024 Fall Brew Crawl T-shirts while buying their tickets. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. at Silver Moon Plaza, located at 707 Webster St., where participants will receive a wristband and an event map.

Please note, that tasting participation is restricted to individuals 21 years and older, and valid identification will be required. The Fall Brew Crawl is a rain-or-shine event. All ticket purchases are non-refundable donations that support Main Street Chillicothe’s revitalization efforts.

