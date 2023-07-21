Fairview Community Church in Winston to hold community get-together

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Fairview Community Church in Winston will hold a community get-together. Activities will be held at the church on July 30th from 1 to 6 o’clock.

Food will be served from 1 to 2 o’clock. It will include hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, chips, dessert, and water.

Other activities will start at 2 o’clock and include live music and a jam session inside the church. There will also be a bounce house, children’s and youth activities, and yard games.

Community get-together attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.

More information on the July 30th event is available on the Fairview Church website.

